Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose gets Z-plus security in Mamata Banerjee's state - Here's why

The security of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has increased. He has now been given Z plus security. This decision was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the basis of inputs received from intelligence agencies. The MHA had received information that there was some kind of threat to Ananda Bose. In view of this, he has been provided with Z-category security. Now commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will protect Governor CV Ananda Bose.

Who is CV Ananda Bose?

Retired IAS officer Dr. CV Ananda Bose was sworn in as the new Governor of West Bengal on November 23 last year. He was administered the oath of office by Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, other state ministers, and Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee at a function at the Raj Bhavan. CV Ananda Bose, a retired IAS of the 1977 batch of Kerala cadre, has come a long way from Collector to Governor. He last worked as an administrator at the National Museum before retiring in 2011.

CV Ananda Bose has also served in the Centre. Bose served in different positions both in his cadre state Kerala and at the Centre. He has been the collector of Quilon district (now Kollam) in Kerala. According to his official records, he also served as secretary to the then chief minister of the state and as additional secretary in the agriculture ministry.

What is Z+ Security?

Z+ is the highest grade of central protection cover. A person receiving Z-category security is usually provided with 35 to 40 commandos on a rotational basis depending on the threat perception. The security cover comprises a 22-member crew comprising of 4-5 NSG commandos + police personnel and is India's third largest security. Each commando in it has received expert martial arts and unarmed combat training. This security has been provided to BJP President Amit Shah, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, Union Finance Minister, and many other dignitaries.