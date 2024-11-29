Bengaluru Horror: Man Kills Girlfriend, Stays With Body For 2 Days, Arrested

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his vlogger girlfriend and spending two days with her corpse before fleeing the city. The victim, Maya Gogoi, a popular vlogger from Assam, was found dead in a service apartment earlier this week, and her boyfriend, Aarav Hanoy, is accused of the brutal crime.

Incident Details

The police investigation suggests that Maya Gogoi and her boyfriend were experiencing relationship issues. Hanoy allegedly murdered Gogoi after she attempted to break up with him. The incident took place in a service apartment in Bengaluru, where the couple had been staying.

The police revealed that after committing the murder, Hanoy spent two days with the victim's body in the apartment. Sources say he spent most of this time smoking cigarettes while sitting near her lifeless form.

After the murder, Hanoy fled Bengaluru, attempting to evade arrest. His flight took him across several states, including North Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. Authorities launched a large-scale manhunt, with police teams deployed to multiple regions to track him down.

Despite his efforts to stay one step ahead, Hanoy was finally arrested near the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police D Devraj shared details of the manhunt, noting, “After committing the murder, Aarav first traveled to Raichur in North Karnataka before heading to Varanasi via Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan. He returned to Bengaluru and was arrested near the airport."

Before her death, Maya Gogoi had been in contact with her sister, telling her that she would not be returning home due to an office party. However, the situation took a dark turn over the following days. On Friday, she informed her sister that she would be out partying that evening as well.

After sending the message, her phone was turned off, and she was not heard from again until her body was discovered.

Investigation and Arrest

After the police found Gogoi’s body, they formed three teams to track down Aarav Hanoy. The teams traveled to various locations in search of the accused, including North Karnataka and Kerala.

Despite his efforts to flee, Hanoy's capture brings an end to the horrifying ordeal, though the investigation continues as authorities piece together the details of the crime.