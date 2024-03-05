The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday initiated searches at 17 locations across seven states, intensifying its ongoing probe into the Bengaluru prison radicalisation case. Currently underway in Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu, among other states, the search operations are targeting locations associated with individuals implicated in a terror conspiracy linked to the case.

The investigation stems from the Bengaluru Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Prison radicalisation and conspiracy case, where on January 12 of this year, NIA charged eight individuals. Among those charged are T Naseer from Kerala's Kannur district, serving a life sentence in Bengaluru's Central Prison since 2013. Junaid Ahmed (alias JD) and Salman Khan are suspected to have fled the country, while the remaining individuals, including Syed Suhail Khan (alias Suhail) and Mohammed Faisal Rabbani (alias Sadath), are facing charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosives Substances Act, and the Arms Act.

The case was initially registered by the Bengaluru City Police on July 18, 2023, following the seizure of arms, ammunition, hand grenades, and walkie-talkies from seven accused persons gathered at one of their houses. In October 2023, the NIA took over the investigation, revealing that T. Naseer, with a history of involvement in blast cases, had come in contact with the other accused while they were all lodged in Bengaluru Prison in 2017.

Naseer orchestrated the transfer of the accused to his barracks, carefully assessing their potential for radicalisation and recruitment into LeT. He successfully radicalised and recruited Junaid and Salman, conspiring with Junaid to further recruit the others.

Junaid, upon release, is believed to have fled abroad after committing additional offenses. The NIA found that Junaid, from overseas, began funneling funds to his co-accused to promote LeT activities both within and outside the prison. He conspired with Salman to deliver arms and ammunition, intending to carry out a 'fidayeen' attack and facilitate Naseer's escape from police custody.

Junaid also instructed his associates to steal used police caps for the attack and commit arson on government buses as part of a practice run. The plot was thwarted in July last year when authorities seized arms and other materials.

The ongoing investigations into the case, guided by Section 173(8) of the Code of Criminal Procedures (CrPC), are progressing. The recent raids occurred just two days after the Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the probe into the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru to the NIA. The anti-terror agency promptly re-registered the case and initiated an inquiry into the explosion that took place on March 1, injuring several people during the busy lunch hour in Bengaluru's Whitefield area.