Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2816939https://zeenews.india.com/india/bengaluru-shocker-bus-driver-suffers-heart-attack-while-driving-what-happened-next-will-blow-your-mind-2816939.html
NewsIndia
KARNATAKA NEWS

Bengaluru Shocker: Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack While Driving, What Happened Next Will Blow Your Mind

The incident took place at around 11 AM when the driver was operating his final route of the day, travelling from Nelamangala to the Dasanapura area, officials said. The deceased was identified as Kiran Kumar, 40.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2024, 08:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bengaluru Shocker: Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack While Driving, What Happened Next Will Blow Your Mind (Photo:X)

Karnataka News: In a shocking incident that unfolded in Karnataka’s capital city, Bengaluru, a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus driver on Wednesday suffered a heart attack while driving. He passed away shortly afterwards.

According to media reports, the incident took place at around 11 AM when the driver was operating his final route of the day, travelling from Nelamangala to the Dasanapura area, officials said. The deceased was identified as Kiran Kumar, 40.

The horrifying moment was caught on a CCTV camera. The video of the incident was shared on social media. The footage showed that Kumar leaned forward and collapsed to his left as he suffered the heart attack. Following the driver's collapse, the bus lost control and struck another BMTC vehicle.

Amid the chaos, the bus conductor Obalesh reacted swiftly. He took over the wheel, bringing the bus to a safe stop and ensuring the well-being of all passengers inside the bus. Later, the conductor proceeded to transport Kumar to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, as per media reports.

A statement by the corporation read, "It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of Kiran Kumar, a driver from Depot 40, who passed away due to a sudden heart attack on November 6. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) expresses its deepest condolences to the family of Kiran Kumar. The corporation prays for the peace of his soul," as quoted by NDTV.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Upholds Validity of UP Madrasa Act
DNA Video
DNA: US Presidential Elections and its Global Implications
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Winning Formula for Upcoming Elections!
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: Khalistani Attack on Hindu Temple in Canada Exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Ban on Muslims in Tirupati Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Violence 2.0 in Bangladesh!
DNA Video
DNA: Ruckus over Lord Ram in JNU!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Inflation bomb' exploded on Diwali
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Under Threat?
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence also threatens Abhinav Arora!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK