Bengaluru Shocker: Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack While Driving, What Happened Next Will Blow Your Mind

Karnataka News: In a shocking incident that unfolded in Karnataka’s capital city, Bengaluru, a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus driver on Wednesday suffered a heart attack while driving. He passed away shortly afterwards.

According to media reports, the incident took place at around 11 AM when the driver was operating his final route of the day, travelling from Nelamangala to the Dasanapura area, officials said. The deceased was identified as Kiran Kumar, 40.

In #Bengaluru: When the bus driver suffered a #heart attack…#BMTC bus conductor Obalesh jumped on the driver’s seat and took control of the steering when driver Kiran Kumar #DIED of cardiac arrest. The bus (route 256 M/1) was going from Nelamangala to Dasanapura depot. pic.twitter.com/KkUFGzJqk9 — VINAY PATIL OFFICIAL (@VinayPatil_Offi) November 7, 2024

The horrifying moment was caught on a CCTV camera. The video of the incident was shared on social media. The footage showed that Kumar leaned forward and collapsed to his left as he suffered the heart attack. Following the driver's collapse, the bus lost control and struck another BMTC vehicle.

Amid the chaos, the bus conductor Obalesh reacted swiftly. He took over the wheel, bringing the bus to a safe stop and ensuring the well-being of all passengers inside the bus. Later, the conductor proceeded to transport Kumar to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, as per media reports.

A statement by the corporation read, "It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of Kiran Kumar, a driver from Depot 40, who passed away due to a sudden heart attack on November 6. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) expresses its deepest condolences to the family of Kiran Kumar. The corporation prays for the peace of his soul," as quoted by NDTV.