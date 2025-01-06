Bengaluru Techie, Wife Kill Their Children, Aged 2 And 5, Then Die By Suicide

In a heart-wrenching incident in RMV 2nd Stage, Bengaluru, a techie and his wife were found dead along with their two children in what police suspect to be a murder-suicide pact. The tragedy occurred within the jurisdiction of Sadashivanagar Police Station, Karnataka, late Sunday night, with their bodies discovered on Monday morning.

The deceased have been identified as 38-year-old Anup Kumar, his 35-year-old wife Rakhi, and their children, 5-year-old daughter Anupriya and 2-year-old son Priyansh. According to police reports, Anup Kumar worked as a software consultant for a private firm in Bengaluru. The family originally hailed from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

A Harrowing Discovery

The grim sequence of events came to light when the family's house help arrived on Monday morning. Despite repeated doorbell rings, no one answered. Concerned, the house help sought the assistance of neighbors, who then contacted the police. Upon breaking into the apartment, authorities discovered the lifeless bodies of the couple and their children.

According to news agency IANS, the initial investigation suggests that Anup and Rakhi poisoned their children before hanging themselves. However, no suicide note was recovered from the scene. The cause behind this extreme action remains unclear, though preliminary findings indicate that caring for their elder daughter, Anupriya, who had special needs, might have been a significant source of distress.

Unanswered Questions and Ongoing Investigation

Despite these tragic circumstances, there had been no apparent signs of stress or depression within the family. In fact, they had reportedly made plans for a trip to Puducherry. The packing was completed on Sunday, police said, quoting the house help. The family employed three individuals, including two cooks and one caregiver for their children, each earning Rs 15,000 per month.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shekhar H Tekkannavar confirmed that the relatives of Anup Kumar have been notified, and a case has been registered. The investigation remains active as authorities piece together the factors leading to this devastating loss of life. More details are expected as forensic reports and witness statements are analyzed.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).