Bengaluru violence: Action against SDPI will be taken as per law; may ask Centre for a ban, says Karnataka Home Minister

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday (August 20, 2020) said that the state government will take appropriate action against the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for its alleged role in the recent Bengaluru violence based on the evidence gathered so far.

Basavaraj Bommai further stated that the Karnataka government may recommend to Centre for imposing a ban on SDPI if required.

“Cabinet appreciated the work of the Home Department and the Police Department and the timely action taken. They also appreciated the government’s decision as far as the recovery of damages by rioters is concerned. As far as the ban on SDPI is concerned, the CM said he will discuss with Centre,” the Karnataka Home Minister said.

Meanwhile, JC Madhuswamy, Karnataka's Law Minister, too made similar remarks. “I can't say that we will ban them (SDPI), we will initiate action under the law. If required, we will recommend the case to the Government of India and seek their guidance to ban or see that some action is initiated,” Madhuswamy said.

He added that the state government will estimate the loss and recover it from the rioters behind the Bengaluru violence.

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah had on Wednesday alleged the BJP government in Karnataka was only interested in gaining mileage using the recent mob violence here and no relief measures had been taken up in the flood-hit areas.

He also sought a judicial inquiry into the violence that broke out over a social media post by the nephew of a Congress MLA, claiming it showed intelligence 'failure'.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah, who is also the Congress Legislature Party leader, asked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to direct his ministers to visit the affected places to carry out relief works.

"The whole state is suffering due to floods & its mismanagement. But @BJP4Karnataka is only interested in gaining political mileage using Bengaluru violence," he charged. He also claimed 'failure' to provide relief and rehabilitation for last year's flood victims has added to the misery.

Taking a dig at Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashoka, he tweeted the Home Minister was surveying flood-affected areas while the latter continued to 'speculate' on Bengaluru violence, that left four people dead last week.

Later in a letter to CM BS Yediyurappa, he demanded a judicial inquiry into the violence at the Devara Jeevanahalli and Kadugondanahalli, claiming it was an outcome of the "failure" of the government and the Intelligence department.

The violence in DJ Halli and adjoining areas on August 11 night was unleashed by hundreds of people over an inflammatory social media post allegedly put out by P Naveen, a relative of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

Three people had died in the incident and several others were injured and property worth several lakhs was vandalised.