'Best Example Of Caste Discrimination...': Udhayanidhi On Prez Murmu's Absence From New Parliament Inauguration

Udhayanidhi Stalin cited the example of President Draupadi Murmu, who was not invited to the Parliament's inauguration, as a case of Sanatan practice. 

New Delh: Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday said in a media interview that he was not against Hinduism but the Sanatan practices that promote caste discrimination. He cited the example of President Draupadi Murmu, who was not invited to the Parliament's inauguration, as a case of Sanatan practice. "That is the best current example," Udhayanidhi Stalin said, referring to the honourable President Draupadi Murmu's exclusion from the Parliament's opening ceremony. He did not respond to the demand for an apology from him.

DMK leader Stalin faced a lot of backlash after he said on Saturday that Sanatan Dharma should not only be opposed but also "eradicated". However, he was not deterred by the criticism from various leaders and said on Monday that he would say the same thing again and again as he had included all religions and not just Hindus.


 

"I spoke about it (Sanatana Dharma) at a function the day before yesterday. Whatever I said, I'll repeat the same thing again and again. I included all the religions and not just Hindus. I condemned caste differences, that's all," Udhayanidhi Stalin said, who is the Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development.

Udhayanidhi's remark on Sanatan Dharma caused a huge uproar across the country. Many BJP leaders and Hindu priests strongly denounced his statement. The BJP asked for an apology from MK Stalin's son. The saffron party leaders also blamed the INDIA bloc for Udhayanidhi's remark, saying that such an agenda was discussed during the recent meeting in Mumbai.

