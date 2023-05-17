Best Franchise Opportunity In India With Minimum Guaranteed Net Return Of 25% Per Annum

A brand that began its operations in Gurugram with one store during Covid is now a well-known name all over the country with lakhs of customer base, successfully running stores in NCR and stores very soon to be inaugurated in Pune & Hyderabad.

When it comes to Baby Transport items like Strollers, Prams, Carry Cots and Baby Car Seat or Baby Furniture like Baby Cot, Baby Cribs, Baby Bunk Bed, Kids' Bed Baby Rockers and many more, HunyHuny has built its place at the number 1 position in India Market. With a strong online presence, HunyHuny is now inviting Exclusive Franchise Outlets across all Tier-1 cities with the best profit margins in the business world.

10 REASONS TO JOIN HUNYHUNY?

1. Company is paying a minimum guaranteed return of 25% per annum from the first month of operation, the highest in the industry. Company’s expected return is 35-40% p.a.

2. Zero-risk business opportunity.

3. All the risks & expenses like rent, electricity, and staff salary will be taken care of by the company.

4. Our segment is the fastest-growing segment in today’s business world.

5. Franchise is available in both FOCO & FOFO models in all Tier-1 cities.

6. Successfully running offline stores with an impressive online presence all over India.

7. We are the best brand in baby furniture, baby transport, baby accessories and many more, making available all premium baby products under one roof.

8. Expert Google & Meta marketing team to help boost your store sales with no extra cost.

9. Many celebrities from north to south, east to west are on-board with us, endorsing our brand.

10. Special discount of 25% on Franchise Fees, i.e. INR 75,000, valid only for the month of May, June & July 2023.

Link for our website: https://hunyhuny.com/

HunyHuny takes responsibility for every Franchise holder's biggest anxiety about how to boost the sales of their stores. We share accountability on sales improvement, store promotions, and dead stock clearance free of cost.

HunyHuny invites young business brains to join and take part in this most profitable journey.

WHY TRUST HUNYHUNY?

With exponential growth in the retail mother & baby product segment, HunyHuny has made its name dominant in the Indian market with premium quality, international standard parenting products at an extremely reasonable price.

Link for our YouTube Channel for celebrity testimonials: https://www.youtube.com/@hunyhunyindia

HunyHuny is committed towards the growth & upliftment of Indian Business Minds with the scope of providing top-class products that are quality & comfortable to not only the newborns but also to the pockets of the parents. It's amongst the best value-for-money propositions in the mother & baby products franchising industry, trusted by today’s Modern Indian parents and many celebrity parents.

We have the best Franchise model to become an entrepreneur; complete risk will be covered by the company, and profit will be yours.

HunyHuny EBO can be started with a minimum amount of INR 35 Lac.

Don't miss the chance to grab a business model that shares its major profit with the franchise holders. A business plan that is investor-centric & investor friendly.

Come and Join HunyHuny! Fill out the Franchise Enquiry Form to get a call back from our team or call us on our customer support number, 926 300 6000 (10 AM to 7 PM)

Click here for the Franchise Enquiry Form

https://hunyhuny.com/contact-us?page=franchise

(Above mentioned article is a consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)