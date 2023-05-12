‘#BeTheBetterGuy’ Road Safety Initiative: On-Ground Session with Noida RTO

Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has always been at the forefront of promoting Road Safety in India. As part of the company’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai Motor India has sought to facilitate a meaningful connection with its customers and other stakeholders. This includes prioritising ‘Road Safety’ by treating it as a core focus area.

For this edition of its #BeTheBetterGuy road safety initiative, Hyundai Motor India in partnership with Zee Media, recently conducted an informative on-ground session with the Regional Transport Office in Gautam Buddh Nagar to spread awareness on the importance of following safety measures among both the new drivers and current drivers. The event was conducted on the premises of Noida RTO.

At least one out of 10 people killed on roads across the world is from India, according to the World Health Organization report. In 2021, over 4.12 lakh road accidents were reported in the country, in which more than 1.53 lakh people lost their lives and over 3.84 lakh were injured, according to the data compiled by the Transport Research Wing of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. To impart the importance of being a safer driver on the road, the session saw participation from senior officials of the Noida RTO who shared their insights on improving driving habits and the criticality of adherence to road safety rules. The session also saw participants being quizzed on the various road signs, knowledge of which is key to being a better driver.

In the session, it was noted that road infrastructure in the country had improved by leaps & bounds and that the government had introduced strict regulations pertaining to road safety, however there were inroads still to be made when it came to enforcement. Besides, most of the cars today have advanced safety features as well. However, the fact of the matter is that most people either don’t know the rules or don’t follow the rules properly. So, #BeTheBetterGuy’s informative on-ground session sought to spread awareness about these rules.

With #BeTheBetterGuy road-safety initiative, Hyundai Motor India particularly aims to target the millennial generation in the country and through them create a ‘Chain-of-Change’ on Indian roads.

About #BeTheBetterGuy

Hyundai Motor India had started its #BeTheBetterGuy road safety initiative in 2016 to drive home the importance of safe driving habits and make Indian roads safer for all users. This campaign seeks to bring about a positive change through innovative and engaging content across platforms.

#BeTheBetterGuy is an initiative that highlights the importance of following measures pertaining to road safety, religiously.

Disclaimer: Brand Desk Content