'Beti ho toh Rohini jaisi': BJP's Giriraj Singh praises Lalu Yadav's daughter for donating kidney to her father

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday (December 5, 2022) heaped praise on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya for donating one of her kidneys to her septuagenarian ailing father. Lalu underwent a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore on Monday and is currently conscious and responding.

"Beti ho toh Rohini Acharya jaisi," Singh said on Twitter along with a picture of Lalu's daughter after surgery.

"I'm proud of you. You will be an example for generations to come," the BJP leader expressed in a tweet in Hindi.

“बेटी हो तो रोहणी आचार्य जैसी” गर्व है आप पर… आप उदाहरण होंगी आने वाले पीढ़ियों के लिए । pic.twitter.com/jzg3CTSmht — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) December 5, 2022

Earlier on Monday, Prasad's son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav shared a short video clip of him being taken out of the operation theatre.

"Papa has been shifted from the operation theatre to the ICU, after a successful kidney transplant. Both our national president and elder sister and donor Rohini Acharya are fine," he tweeted.

"Sincere thanks to all of you for your prayers and good wishes," added Yadav, who is by the side of his father along with mother Rabri Devi, an ex-CM, and eldest sister Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

पापा का किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट ऑपरेशन सफलतापूर्वक होने के बाद उन्हें ऑपरेशन थियेटर से आईसीयू में शिफ्ट किया गया।



डोनर बड़ी बहन रोहिणी आचार्य और राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जी दोनों स्वस्थ है। आपकी प्रार्थनाओं और दुआओं के लिए साधुवाद। pic.twitter.com/JR4f3XRCn2 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) December 5, 2022

Bharti also posted a video of her recuperating father, raising a bandaged arm to wave at the camera, on her Twitter handle.

"It was a moment of big relief for us when we got a chance to meet papa in the ICU. He is waving at supporters in acknowledgment of their wishes and prayers," she said.

पापा सभी की कोई ना कोई पुरानी बात बताते धीरे धीरे मुस्कुरा रहे थे।



पीड़ा को भूलकर सकारात्मक बातों पर ध्यान लगाने का यही गुण उन्हें हम सब से अलग करती है, यही उन्हें सदैव हँसमुख और जिंदादिल रखते हैं। pic.twitter.com/dcepk7ZQD6 — Dr. Misa Bharti (@MisaBharti) December 5, 2022

The former Bihar CM, who is serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases, has been granted bail by the court on medical grounds.