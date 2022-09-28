Bhagat Singh 115th Birth Anniversary: Remembering the Freedom Fighter with larger than life persona

We are living in an Independent India because of the utmost sacrifices of great revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh during the Freedom Movement. Born on September 28, 1907 at Village Banga in Punjab, Bhagat Singh understood the intricacies of British Rule in India and tasted the brunt of it at the very young age of 23.

Bhagat Singh is regarded as one of the most powerful revolutionaries of the Indian Nationalist Movement. He became involved in a variety of revolutionary organisations and was a key figure in the Indian National movement.

Patriotism had taken root in Bhagat Singh's consciousness from an early age. He grew up to value nationalism and yearn for an independent India, free of British rule. Extensive reading of European literature pushed him to acquire a socialist viewpoint, with a great desire for a democratic future for his beloved country. Despite being born a Sikh, Bhagat Singh became an atheist after witnessing multiple Hindu-Muslim riots and other religious outbursts. Singh argued that achieving something as valuable as independence required a thorough cleansing of imperialism's exploitative essence. He believed that such transformation could only be achieved through an armed revolution, analogous to the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia. He coined the phrase "Inquilab Zindabad," which evolved into a war cry.

With the iconic war-cry of the Indian Independence Movement ‘Inquilab Zindabad’, Bhagat Singh got immortalised in Indian History and for the upcoming generations as well.

I bow to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji on his Jayanti. His courage motivates us greatly. We reiterate our commitment to realise his vision for our nation. pic.twitter.com/0mxyWEcqEo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2022

