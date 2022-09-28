Bhagat Singh 115th Birth Anniversary: Remembering the Freedom Fighter with larger than life persona
Today marks the 115th Birth Anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The iconic revolutionary freedom fighter is being remembered throughout the country for his exemplary sacrifice to the nation
- September 28 is marked as the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh
- A special tribute by 24 police officers will be given to Bhagat Singh at his ancestral village, Khatkar Kalan
- Shaheed Bhagat Singh was hanged to death by British Rulers at the age of 23, he gave the phrase 'Inquilab Zindabad'
We are living in an Independent India because of the utmost sacrifices of great revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh during the Freedom Movement. Born on September 28, 1907 at Village Banga in Punjab, Bhagat Singh understood the intricacies of British Rule in India and tasted the brunt of it at the very young age of 23.
Bhagat Singh is regarded as one of the most powerful revolutionaries of the Indian Nationalist Movement. He became involved in a variety of revolutionary organisations and was a key figure in the Indian National movement.
Patriotism had taken root in Bhagat Singh's consciousness from an early age. He grew up to value nationalism and yearn for an independent India, free of British rule. Extensive reading of European literature pushed him to acquire a socialist viewpoint, with a great desire for a democratic future for his beloved country. Despite being born a Sikh, Bhagat Singh became an atheist after witnessing multiple Hindu-Muslim riots and other religious outbursts. Singh argued that achieving something as valuable as independence required a thorough cleansing of imperialism's exploitative essence. He believed that such transformation could only be achieved through an armed revolution, analogous to the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia. He coined the phrase "Inquilab Zindabad," which evolved into a war cry.
With the iconic war-cry of the Indian Independence Movement ‘Inquilab Zindabad’, Bhagat Singh got immortalised in Indian History and for the upcoming generations as well.
I bow to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji on his Jayanti. His courage motivates us greatly. We reiterate our commitment to realise his vision for our nation. pic.twitter.com/0mxyWEcqEo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2022
Let us look at the events happening across the states on Bhagat Singh’s Birth Anniversary:
- PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of India's iconic revolutionary Bhagat Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "his heroism stimulates us enormously." "I bow to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji on his Jayanti. His courage motivates us greatly. We reiterate our commitment to realise his vision for our nation," Prime Minister Modi stated in a tweet. He also posted a 4-minute-long video as a tribute to the long-lost freedom fighter.
- Special tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh at his ancestral village: A special contingent of 24 police officers would pay tribute to Bhagat Singh in his ancestral village, Khatkar Kalan. CM Bhagwant Mann will also be present at the ceremony. 11 of the 24 police officers will be on horseback, and each officer will salute while holding the national flag. The celebrations will culminate in a candlelight march from the martyr's memorial to Bhagat Singh's ancestral house.
- 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh Zindabad Rally' by BKU Ugrahan: BKU Ugrahan is organising ‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh Zindabad Rally' to mark the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh. Union members from across the state will attend the rally.
- Chandigarh Airport to be renamed after Bhagat Singh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat on Sunday announced that Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. In his radio address, PM Modi said, "My dear countrymen, three days later, that is, on the 28th of September, is a special day of Amrit Mahotsav. On this day we will celebrate the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh ji, the brave son of Mother India."
