New Delhi: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had created a controversy after his remark on 'Gujaratis and Rajasthanis'. He said if they were were removed from Maharashtra, then Mumbai will no longer remain the financial capital of the country. During a speech at an event held to name a chowk after the late Shantideva Champalalji Kothari in Mumbai`s Andheri on Friday, Koshyari said, "Sometimes I tell people in Maharashtra that if Gujarati and Rajasthani people are removed from here, then you will be left with no money. You call Mumbai the financial capital, but if these people of both these states are not here, then it won`t be called financial capital."

On this comment, he has received a lot of backlash from Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and other Opposition leaders. Uddhav Thackeray said, "I do not want to insult someone sitting on the post of Governor. I respect the chair but Bhagat Singh Koshyari insulted Marathis and there is anger among the people. Governor is trying to divide the society on the basis of religion, he is crossing every limit.”

However, Koshyari is no stranger to controversy and has been under scrutiny in the past as well. Here are his past controversies:

Remark on Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule

For instance, in March this year, the Maharashtra governor had made controversial comments on social reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule, more specifically on their child marriage. He had said, "Savitribai was married off when she was ten years old. And her husband Jyotirao was 13 years old. Now imagine, what would the boy and girl have been doing after marriage? What would they have been thinking?"

Controversy on his Chhatrapati Shivaji comment

Before that, in February, BS Koshyrai had stated that Samarth Ramdas was Chhatrapati Shivaji's teacher or guru. This also stoked strong responses from the NCP, Congress and other parties. He had said, "Many chakravartis (emperors), maharajas took birth on this land. But, who would have asked about Chandragupta had there not been Chanakya? Who would have asked about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had there not been Samarth (Ramdas)," he said. "I am not questioning the calibre of Chandragupta and Shivaji Maharaj. Like a mother who plays a key role in shaping her child. Similarly, the role of guru (teacher) has a big place in our society,"

As a damage control measure, Koshyari later issued a clarification and said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the inspiration of the nation and from what I knew, from what I had read in the early days, I knew that Samarth Ramdas Swami was his guru. But if people have told me some facts from history, I will check those facts further".

Last year in December, the Governor's powers in the appointment of the univeristy Vice-Chancellors were curtailed in the state by the MVA government, denting their relationship further.