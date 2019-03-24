Bhagat Singh's 88th death anniversary observed in Pakistan

Lahore: A candle-light vigil was held here on Saturday to mark the 88th death anniversary of Indian freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

The programme was organised by the Lahore-based Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation under police security to the participants after the organisation filed an application with the district administration that it feared some 'religious extremists' might sabotage the event in the current Pak-India scenario.

Singh was hanged at the age of 23 in Lahore on March 23, 1931, along with Rajguru and Sukhdev. Capital punishment had inspired thousands of people to take up the cause of the freedom movement.

The participants hailed the contributions made the three freedom fighters and called for peace between India and Pakistan.

"People like these three revolutionaries are born in centuries. We should fight hatred and promote peace between the two countries," Imtiaz Rashid Qureshi, Chairman of Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation, said.

The participants also observed one-minute silence for the people killed in New Zealand's Christchurch terror attack.