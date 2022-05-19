हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann-Amit Shah meet today on Punjab border security, Bhakra Beas board issues

Bhagwant Mann-Amit Shah meeting is likely to take place this afternoon.

Bhagwant Mann-Amit Shah meet today on Punjab border security, Bhakra Beas board issues

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to discuss issues related to border security, ongoing farmers` protests in the state and the Bhakra Beas management board. The meeting is likely to take place this afternoon.

He is likely to discuss the security issue of the border and update him on the investigation of the recent Rocket Propelled Grenade attack on state police intelligence headquarters at Mohali, the sources in the state administration said.

Besides, the ongoing farmers' protests near the Chandigarh- Mohali border, demanding a bonus on the wheat prices will also figure in the discussion.

Mann is likely to discuss the Centre`s decision to deploy officers on two key posts in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMS) from outside of Punjab.

On March 8, the then Congress Chief Minister Charanjit Sigh Channi also met Union Home Minister and requested him to reconsider the Centre`s decision to appoint officers in BBMS outside of Punjab.

The Centre had issued a notification in February this year to amend the provisions of BBMS 1974 rule for the selection criteria for the appointment of the two key officers in the Bhakra Beas Board from outside Punjab.

As per convention, posts of the two full-time members -- member (power) and member (irrigation) -- have always been filled by eligible candidates of Punjab and Haryana, respectively, from the panel of engineers nominated by respective state governments.

BBMB is engaged in the regulation of the supply of water and electricity from Bhakra Nangal and Beas Projects to the states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Chandigarh.

All political parties except BJP, are opposed to the amendment in the BBMS Rule 1974.

 

