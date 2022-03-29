Bhagwant Mann's promise to Punjab: Good quality ration at doorstep for poor - key points

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bhagwant Mann

Pic: IANS

Chandigarh: Bhagwant Mann, keeping his poll promises, has been doling out welfare schemes in Punjab. On Monday (March 28), Mann made another important announcement - the poor will no longer need to stand in queues as good quality ration will be delivered at their doorstep, the CM said. However, the scheme will be optional for the eligible beneficiaries. Mann said the Arvind Kejriwal government had started this scheme in Delhi too, "but unfortunately it was stopped. But in Punjab we are going to implement this scheme and we will run it successfully".

Good quality ration at doorstep

"The AAP government has decided to start the doorstep delivery of ration scheme. Under the scheme, good quality ration items will be delivered at the beneficiaries' doorstep and no one will now need to stand in queues or leave his work for this, he said. "Our officers will make a phone call to the beneficiaries and ration will be delivered at their homes as per their convenience and availability," said Mann.
He said this scheme is optional. The Punjab chief minister said if the ration depot is very close to your home, one may fetch the ration from there.

Governments should be to facilitate people and not harass them 

Mann said it is sad that even 75 years after the country's independence, the poor and common people still have to stand in long queues outside ration depots to get their ration. In this age of digitalization, various items of daily needs including food items, are delivered at people's doorsteps at one phone call, he said. "But on many occasions, poor people, most of whom are daily wagers, have to give up their day's work for taking ration (from fair price shops). The person who is living hand to mouth, if he has to leave his day's work to fetch his ration, how sad it is. "I know many elderly women who have to walk two km to get their ration from depots, whose quality is sometimes not that good," said Mann. He said now people will get rid of all these things.

"Governments are for the people, they are elected by the people and governments should be to facilitate people and not to harass them or create problems for them," he pointed out. "You (beneficiaries) will get good quality ration, what people commonly consume, what rich consume, you will get the same flour, pulses," he said.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags:
Bhagwant MannPunjab CMration at doorstep
