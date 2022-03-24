Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today (March 24). He is expected to call on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal post his meeting with the PM.

Mann's Aam Aadmi Party had won 92 of the total 177 constituencies in Punjab. The Congress, which was the previous ruling government in the northern state, could only win 18 seats. Mann was sworn in as the chief minister last week. This is Mann's first meeting with the Prime Minister after his party AAP registered a landslide victory in the recently concluded assembly elections in Punjab.

Though the agenda of the meeting is not clear, it is being seen as a courtesy call by the AAP leader. Mann had earlier tweeted that he had sought time from PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a courtesy call to discuss issues related to Punjab.

Mann and PM Modi had interacted on Twitter on March 16 when the Prime Minister congratulated the AAP leader for becoming Punjab CM. "Congratulations to Bhagwant Mann on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state's people," Modi tweeted. Mann replied by saying, “Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji.”

