NewsIndia
SMRITI IRANI

'Bhaiyaa told me...': Smriti Irani remembers Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's outlook on life

Union Minister Smriti Irani penned a series of heartfelt tweets for the late stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who died on Sunday morning.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 01:26 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Union Minister Smriti Irani paid tribute to ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
  • She tweeted saying that she lost a brother today
  • Jhunjhunwala was often referred to as India's Warren Buffett

'Bhaiyaa told me...': Smriti Irani remembers Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's outlook on life

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani paid tribute to ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who passed away on Sunday, saying she lost her brother. Often referred to as India's Warren Buffett, Jhunjhunwala died early this morning due to a cardiac arrest. He was 62.

Also Read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away at 62; here's a look at India's Warren Buffett's life

"I lost my brother today .. A relationship not known to many. They call him a billionaire investor, the badshah of BSE .. But what he really was .. Is and always will be .. Is a dreamer," she tweeted.

 

Irani said the ace investor was tenacious, tender, graceful, and "my gentle giant".

 

"Bhaiyya always told me ' apan apne dam par jeyenge ' .. And he lived on his own terms ?Rakesh Jhunjhunwala? the legend, the legacy will live on," she said in another tweet.

Smriti IraniRakesh JhunjhunwalaRakesh Jhunjhunwala deathRakesh Jhunjhunwala DeadRakesh Jhunjhunwala last rites

