Bhalswa landfill collapse: BJP-ruled MCD took no action for people's safety, says Vikas Goel

New Delhi: North Delhi Municipal Corporation's Leader of Opposition from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Vikas Goel issued a statement on Tuesday (August 24) saying that yesterday a terrible accident took place at the Bhalswa landfill site of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Vikas Goel said a mountain of garbage about 70-80 metric tons fell on a nearby slum colony in the accident, a similar incident had happened at the Ghazipur landfill site in the past as well but no action was taken by BJP for the security of people; rather, it indulged in corruption. He said that BJP has only 6-7 months left in the corporation, so they are devising new ways and methods of corruption without caring for people's lives.

Goel said, "On August 23, yesterday, a horrific accident happened at Bhalswa landfill site. In the accident, a mountain of garbage of about 70-80 metric tons fell on a nearby slum colony, in which about 5,000 people live. It was a matter of relief that the accident happened during the daytime, so that the slum dwellers came out of their homes at the time of the accident and we had no loss of life. There would have been an enormous loss to life and property if the accident had happened at night."

He further said, "A similar incident had happened at Ghazipur landfill site in the past as well. Two people lost their lives in the accident. Further, many people were also injured when a mountain of garbage cracked at the Bhalswa landfill site. But the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, not learning from the past accidents, did not take any action for the safety of the people living near the Bhalswa landfill site. Several schemes were drawn up for the disposal of garbage at the Bhalswa landfill site in the corporation. But all the plans were ruined by corruption. The corporation had installed trommel machines on rent a year ago to reduce the mountain of garbage. The deep-rooted corruption in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has also been exposed by the chief auditor of the corporation in his audit report. Recently, another corrupt scheme was brought before the Standing Committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation by the BJP in the name of removing the garbage from the Bhalswa landfill site. According to the scheme, now instead of buying and installing trommel machines, payment will have to be made according to the garbage's weight."

Goel concluded by saying, "The BJP has six-seven months of their tenure remaining in the corporation. They are now devising new ways of doing corruption without caring for the lives of the people. The recent accident at the Bhalswa landfill site is a prime example of this."

