Bharat Bandh on March 26: Kisan Morcha appeals people to honour 'Annadata'

New Delhi: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday (March 24) appealed to the citizens to ‘honour their Annadata’ and make the Bharat Bandh on March 26 a 'complete success'.

"We appeal to the people of the country to make this Bharat Bandh a success and honour their 'Annadata'," farmer leader Darshan Pal was quoted as saying by PTI.

In a statement released by the SKM, the farm unions' umbrella body protesting against the three new farm laws, it stated that the farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders for four months now and instead of paying heed to their demands, the government is discrediting them completely.

On March 26, from 6 am to 6 pm, all road and rail transport, markets and other public places will be closed across the country, the letter read. However, this directive is not necessarily to be followed by the places where elections are going to be held.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said that the protesting farmers will not be divided and they may have to go to Delhi and breach barricades again.

"They (Centre) have tried to divide us on the lines of caste and religion but they were unsuccessful. You would need to go to Delhi when asked and have to breach barricades again," he had said at a gathering in Jaipur.

He also slammed the Central government and said that the farmers will sell crops in the Parliament. “PM Modi said farmers can sell crops anywhere. We will prove it by selling at State Assemblies, Collectors' offices and the Parliament. No mandi can be better than Parliament,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at the various Delhi borders against three farm bills- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

