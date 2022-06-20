New Delhi: In view of calls for Bharat Bandh on Monday (June 20, 2022) by some organisations against the Centre's 'Agnipath' army recruitment scheme, several state governments have tightened their security. From Punjab to Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, the Police are on alert and have warned people to not engage in any activity which disrupts law and order during Bharat Bandh.

The announcement has come amid various parts of the country witnessing protests against the new scheme of the central government.

Here are some states that have stepped up security ahead of the possible Bharat Bandh:

Haryana

Faridabad police has tightened security amid a call for a Bharat bandh. The police on Sunday said that all preparations related to security arrangements have been completed by the Faridabad Police in terms of law and order on the call for Bharat Bandh.

"Law and order in Faridabad is completely tight. For this, elaborate security arrangements were made by putting up various police checkpoints in Faridabad," news agency ANI quoted a Police official as saying.

The Faridabad police has also appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours.

Police Spokesperson Sube Singh said that the main objective of the police duties imposed during Bharat Bandh is to avert any untoward incident in the city and no law and order situation arises.

"For this, along with the police blocks already put up by the Faridabad Police, 11 other police blocks have been put up including Badarpur Border, Durga Builders, Prahladpur, Shooting Range, Mangar, Sikri border, Ballabhgarh bus stand, Railway Station, metro station, toll taxes etc. have been marked. More than 2,000 policemen from Faridabad will be fielded to ensure that law and order is maintained in the city," he said.

"All the ACPs will keep an eye on the situation in their area under the guidelines of the Commissioner of Police, Vikas Arora," he added.

The police officer informed that videography will be done to keep an eye on the "activities of anti-social elements" during the bandh.

"Videography will be done in view of the possibility of activities of anti-social elements during the bandh. If the road is jammed or blocked at any place, then in coordination with the concerned supervising officer/station manager, or duty magistrate, the obstacle will be removed by talking to the people involved in the strike. No one will be allowed to take the law in hand," he said.

Uttar Pradesh

Amid a call for 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday over the Agnipath scheme, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police has also reiterated that CrPC section 144 is imposed in the district and asked people to not engage in any activity which disrupts law and order. CrPC Section 144 prohibits the assembly of four or more people.

"It has been learnt through social media that a call for 'Bharat Bandh' has been made by a section of people for June 20 in view of the Agnipath scheme and some anti-social elements in groups may disrupt peace and even try marching towards Delhi," news agency PTI quoted Additional Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) Ashutosh Dwivedi

Dwivedi said.

"It is to remind everyone that CrPC section 144 is already imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate. FIR would be registered against any person found engaged in activities in violation of law and strict action would be taken against them," he said.

The additional DCP has urged citizens to help police identify the anti-social elements engaged in the protests and also appealed to them to caution youngsters against demonstrations.

Punjab

The Punjab Police has also been directed to be on alert in view of the possible Bharat Bandh on June 20, the officials informed on Sunday. Instructions were also given to increase security around all the big military coaching institutes of Punjab.

On Sunday, a large number of Army job aspirants also took out a protest march against the Agnipath scheme in Rupnagar and blocked vehicular traffic on the Chandigarh-Una national highway for around an hour. There have been protests against the Agnipath scheme in several parts of Punjab in the past few days.

Rajasthan

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have also been imposed in the Jaipur police commissionerate area on Sunday in the wake of the protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for soldiers' recruitment for four years. Ajaypal Lamba, Additional Commissioner of Jaipur Police, issued the orders to impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) from 6 pm on Sunday to midnight of August 18.

He said there is a possibility of disturbance to law and order due to the protests.

All kinds of rallies, dharnas, demonstrations, and public meetings without prior permission will be banned, Lamba said.

It has also been directed that no one should circulate provocative messages on social media which may lead to law and order issues.

Action will be taken against those found violating the orders, Lamba said.

Jharkhand

Schools in Jharkhand will remain shut on Monday in view of the bandh called over the Agnipath recruitment scheme. The ongoing examinations of classes 9 and 11 have also been postponed.

"In view of the bandh called by certain organisations, it has been decided that all government, as well as private schools, will remain closed on Monday," School Education and Literacy Department secretary Rajesh Kumar Sharma told news agency PTI.

"We do not want school students, especially those who travel by bus, to face any trouble. We have seen in Bihar that students were forced to get down from a bus as it was set ablaze," he added.

Fresh dates for the postponed exams will soon be announced, he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the All India Students Federation (AISF) had given a Jharkhand bandh call in protest against the Agnipath scheme. It, however, received a lukewarm response, media reports said.

Kerala

In view of the possible Bharat Bandh on June 20, Kerala police on Sunday also said that its entire force would be on duty to arrest anyone engaging in violence or destruction of public property. State police chief (SPC) Anil Kant issued guidelines to the personnel to prevent violence against the public as well as forced closure of businesses.

The SPC directed district police chiefs to ensure the protection of courts, KSEB offices, KSRTC, private buses as well as government offices and institutions on June 20. Besides that, police would also be putting up pickets and patrolling important locations.

It is noteworthy that massive protests have erupted in various states, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with youths taking to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with the Agnipath scheme.

The Agnipath yojana, which was announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. Later the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

The Central government also then announced several incentives including reserving 10 per cent vacancies in its paramilitary and the Defence Ministry for Agnipath retirees and said it would look into any grievance about the new military recruitment scheme "with an open mind'.

Those recruited under the scheme would be known as 'Agniveers'.

After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25 per cent of the recruits from each batch would be offered regular service.

The announcement of the new scheme came in the backdrop of recruitment into the military remaining stalled for over two years. The Army recruits 50,000 to 60,000 soldiers annually. However, the recruitment could not take place for the last two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

(With agency inputs)