Bharat Bandh today: Here's why the strike will begin at 11 AM across India

The Bharat Bandh called by farmers' unions against three new farm laws brought by the Centre in October 2020 will begin from 11 am and end at 3 pm on Tuesday (December 8).

During the Bharat Bandh, the protesters will hold a ‘chakka jam’ across the country. It is expected that (various services including transport, banking are expected to be hit today due to Bharat Bandh.

Speaking to reporters on Monday (December 7), Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union had explained why Bharat Bandh will start at 11 AM. He had said, “We don’t want to cause problems for the common man. Therefore, we will begin at 11 am, so that they could leave for their offices on time. Work hours in offices will end by 3 pm. Services such as ambulance, even weddings, can go on as usual. People can show their card and leave.”

Furthermore, he added,” It’s a symbolic protest to register grieving farmers’ opposition about some policies of the central government. Our protest is peaceful and we will continue that way.”

Notably, the farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Congress and several other opposition parties have extended their support to Bharat Bandh. Many trader unions, transport unions and lawyer unions have also extended their support to the Bharat Bandh called by the farmers' unions.

Advisory was issued by Union Home Ministry on Monday to all states and Union Territories regarding the Bharat Bandh. In the advisory, the MHA has asked the governments/administration of all states and UTs to ensure that law and order is maintained during Bharat Bandh.