Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Reason For August 21 Strike, Who Called It And What Services Will Stay Open - Find Out

The Bharat Bandh scheduled for August 21, 2024, has been organised as a nationwide protest by the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti against a recent Supreme Court ruling concerning reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). The ruling, which allows states to create sub-categories within these groups, has sparked widespread controversy. The apex court, while creating the sub-categories, said, "Those who really need it should get priority in reservation." The primary objective of the Bharat Bandh is to challenge this ruling and demand its reversal, emphasizing the need to protect the integrity of the reservation system as it stands.

The Supreme Court’s Ruling

The Supreme Court’s decision to allow sub-categorization within SC/ST reservations has led to significant unrest. The court ruled that states could prioritise reservations for sub-groups within SC/STs that are more disadvantaged, stating, “Those who really need it should get priority in reservation.” This decision has been met with strong opposition, with many arguing that it could dilute the benefits intended for SC/ST communities as a whole.

Nationwide Support and Participation

The Bharat Bandh has garnered support from various social and political organisations across the country. SC/ST groups in Rajasthan have been particularly vocal, and their participation is expected to be significant. The protest has also found backing from political leaders who have expressed concern over the potential long-term implications of the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Bharat Bandh On August 21: Security Measures In Place

In anticipation of potential unrest, authorities have implemented extensive security measures across the country. Senior police officials have conducted meetings via video conference to coordinate efforts and ensure public safety. According to news reports, divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and senior police officers have been instructed to maintain law and order throughout the bandh. Western Uttar Pradesh, identified as a particularly sensitive area, has seen heightened security, with additional police forces deployed to prevent any incidents of violence. According to a report by The Times of India, police have been asked to increase deployment across all the districts of Rajasthan, to avoid any tension.

Bharat Bandh: What Will Stay Open

Despite the expected disruptions, essential services are likely to remain operational. Public transportation and private offices may face closures, but emergency services such as ambulances will continue to function. Residents in areas affected by the bandh are advised to stay informed through local news and official channels to navigate the disruptions. Here's what will stay open:

• As per news reports, government offices, schools, banks, and colleges will stay open.

• Ambulance services, emergency, hospitals and medical services

• Pharmacies will continue to function

• Police services to stay active