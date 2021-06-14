Bharat Biotech gets CISF security cover at its Hyderabad unit

Hyderabad: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday (June 14) took over the security of Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Hyderabad unit.

A unit comprising 64 personnel has been sanctioned that will be headed by an Inspector rank officer.

With this induction, the total units under CISF security cover have risen to 351.

“The biohazard of any accidental or sabotage-related leakage of the material has the potential of a widespread disaster. In the light of the increased threat perception to the biotechnology company situated across the country, BBIL is inherently vulnerable to threats from anti-nationals & saboteurs. The CISF will provide round-the-clock armed security cover to the Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), Hyderabad,” Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

Bharat Biotech is an Indian biotechnology company engaged in drug discovery, drug development, and manufacture of vaccines, bio-therapeutics, pharmaceuticals and health care products.

It is the first fully indigenous manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccine called Covaxin in India.

Live TV