COVID-19

Bharat Biotech must lower COVID-19 vaccine rates: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Narendra Modi

The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister demanded that Bharat Biotech must supply Covaxin at a lesser rate than SII’s Covishield.

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday (April 22) penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to furnish information on the availability and price of COVID-19 vaccines to be provided ahead of the third phase of the vaccination drive.

In a letter to the PM, Baghel said that the Centre must inform the state about the number and cost of vaccines that will be provided. He further asked about the prices at which Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech will sell the COVID-19 vaccine to the central as well as Chhattisgarh governments. 

The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister also demanded that Bharat Biotech must supply Covaxin at a lesser rate than SII’s Covishieldas the former is developed with aid from the central government.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chhattisgarh government had announced free COVID-19 vaccines for all people above the age of 18 in the state. 

On April 19, the Centre had lowered the eligibility criteria for COVID-19 vaccination to 18. The coronavirus vaccination drive will begin from May 1, while private hospitals and states will be able to buy doses from manufacturers.

Meanwhile, in view of the spurt in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Thursday cancelled its Class 10 examinations while suspending Class 12 papers which were earlier scheduled to commence from May 3. 

