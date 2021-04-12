CM Bhupesh Baghel mandates COVID-19 RT-PCR negative report for people coming to Chhattisgarh by rail, air route

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has instructed the officials to make mandatory COVID-19 RT-PCR test negative report obtained within 72 hours for passengers coming from other states by rail or air route.

Addressing a video conference with the medical representatives, the Chief Minister asked the officials to examine the passengers arriving without a negative report and make arrangements to place them in quarantine, COVID care centre or hospital as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

"The increasing number of COVID-19 patients in Chhattisgarh is worrisome. If we meet this challenge in a planned way, then we will surely succeed. For this, passengers on all the borders of Chhattisgarh with Maharashtra should be strictly examined. Along with the airport, arrangements should be made to examine passengers coming to Chhattisgarh on railway stations as well," the Chief Minister said in a statement.

He said that arrangements should also be made to keep passengers in quarantine centre and isolation as required.

"This time the infection is also spreading in the villages. To prevent this, it is necessary to examine those coming from outside the state. Instructions have been issued by the state government to establish quarantine centres in villages," he added.

— CMO Chhattisgarh (@ChhattisgarhCMO) April 11, 2021

Baghel further asked the operators of private hospitals to provide the best possible treatment to the COVID-19 patients.

Chhattisgarh is ahead of many largely populated states in terms of testing. Every day 40 to 50 thousand tests are being done in the state. The state administering the highest number of vaccines. 13 per cent of the population here has been given the first vaccine to protect against corona, he said.

"RT-PCR test facility will be started soon in four more districts in the state. With the increase in the number of sample investigations every day, the investigation report will also be available sooner," the Chief Minister added.

He has instructed the Chief Secretary that for smooth supply of Remdesivir injection in the state, senior officers should be sent to Hyderabad and Maharashtra for coordination with companies manufacturing this drug.

The Chief Minister discussed this issue with the President of the Drug Association and asked him to increase the supply of Remdesivir Injection from other states.

He also discussed with hospital operators, medical experts and representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) about the problems being faced in the treatment of Covid-19, supply of oxygen and essential medicines.