Bharat Biotech seeks DCGI nod for India's 1st intranasal COVID vaccine

New Delhi: Indigenous vaccine Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech on Monday (December 20) announced that it has submitted a phase 3 clinical trial application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the world’s first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine.

"We have submitted phase 3 clinical trial application to DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India)," a Bharat Biotech spokesperson said in a statement.

The intranasal vaccine, produced by Bharat Biotech, is a booster dose that will be easier to administer in mass vaccination campaigns, the corporation added.

The Intranasal vaccine has the potential to prevent coronavirus transmission.

According to Reuters, Indian vaccine makers are lobbying the government to authorise boosters as supplies have far outstripped demand, but the health ministry said there is no immediate plan to approve boosters and the priority remains complete vaccination of eligible adults.

However, India is yet to approve the use of Bharat Biotech`s intranasal vaccine, BBV154.

In August, BBV154 had received regulatory approval for mid-to late-stage trials.

Currently, Covaxin, the company`s COVID-19 vaccine already approved for emergency-use approval in the county, is being administered through an injection.

