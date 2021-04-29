हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharat biotech

Bharat Biotech slashes Covaxin rates for states to Rs 400

Bharat Biotech said in a statement, "We have made Covaxin available to state governments at a price of 400/ dose." 

Bharat Biotech slashes Covaxin rates for states to Rs 400
File Photo

New Delhi: Bharat Biotech on Thursday (April 29) slashed the rates of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' to Rs 400 per dose for the state governments from the earlier Rs 600 per dose.

"Recognising the enormous challenges in the public healthcare system, we have made Covaxin available to state governments at a price of 400/ dose", Bharat Biotech was quoted as saying by PTI. 

Earlier, Covaxin was priced at Rs 600 per dose for states, while Rs 1200 per dose was announced for private hospitals. The vaccine maker faced backlash for its pricing policy as it sold Covaxin to the central government at Rs 150 per dose.

The announcement by Bharat Biotech comes a day after the Serum Institute of India (SII) announced to sell Covishield vaccines to states at Rs 300, reducing the rates by Rs 100. 

In a statement released on April 24, the Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer had said, "Following the Govt of India directives, we announce the prices of COVAXIN vaccines - ₹600 per dose for state hospitals and ₹1,200 per dose for private hospitals.” Export prices for the India-made Covaxin were capped between $15-20. 

(April 28). All adults are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine jab and can register themselves on the CoWIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bharat biotechcovaxinCOVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 vaccine
Next
Story

Maharashtra extends lockdown till May 15 amid rising cases of COVID-19

Must Watch

PT24M59S

Assembly Election Exit Poll 2021: In which state, which political party will form the government?