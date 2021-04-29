Bharat Biotech slashes Covaxin rates for states to Rs 400

New Delhi: Bharat Biotech on Thursday (April 29) slashed the rates of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' to Rs 400 per dose for the state governments from the earlier Rs 600 per dose.

"Recognising the enormous challenges in the public healthcare system, we have made Covaxin available to state governments at a price of 400/ dose", Bharat Biotech was quoted as saying by PTI.

Covaxin to be available to State governments at a price of Rs 400 per dose: Bharat Biotech pic.twitter.com/gPPFN7mJQo — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021

Earlier, Covaxin was priced at Rs 600 per dose for states, while Rs 1200 per dose was announced for private hospitals. The vaccine maker faced backlash for its pricing policy as it sold Covaxin to the central government at Rs 150 per dose.

The announcement by Bharat Biotech comes a day after the Serum Institute of India (SII) announced to sell Covishield vaccines to states at Rs 300, reducing the rates by Rs 100.

In a statement released on April 24, the Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer had said, "Following the Govt of India directives, we announce the prices of COVAXIN vaccines - ₹600 per dose for state hospitals and ₹1,200 per dose for private hospitals.” Export prices for the India-made Covaxin were capped between $15-20.

(April 28). All adults are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine jab and can register themselves on the CoWIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app.

