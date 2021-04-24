Bharat Biotech caps Covaxin price, Rs 600 for states, Rs 1200 for private hospitals

New Delhi: Bharat Biotech on Saturday (April 24) announced that it will provide its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to all state governments at Rs 600 per dose while for private hospitals the cost will be Rs 1200 per dose.

In its statement, the Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer said, "Following the Govt of India directives, we announce the prices of COVAXIN vaccines - ₹600 per dose for state hospitals and ₹1,200 per dose for private hospitals.”

Bharat Biotech has also decided to export Covaxin, whose export prices will range between $15-20.

The vaccine maker company said that it is “deeply concerned by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in India and the world.”

“Bharat Biotech is honoured to develop, manufacture and supply Covaxin for India's vaccine rollout at rs 150 per dose, which is distributed for free by the Government of India. We would like to state that more than 50% of our capacities have been reserved for central government supplies," the vaccine manufacturer said in the statement.

The government will start the COVID-19 vaccination for all 18 years and above from May 1 during the third phase of vaccination drive. The Centre has also permitted all state governments and private hospitals to directly purchase coronavirus vaccines from manufacturers.

Meanwhile, breaking all records, India registered 3.46 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours that took the country's total caseload to 1.66 crore. Around 2,624 new coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,19,838 recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Ministry of Health data.

