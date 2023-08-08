Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0: Rahul Gandhi Will Embark On A Brand-New Padyatra From Gujarat To Meghalaya

Bharat Jodo Yatra Second Phrase: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra's second phase is scheduled to start in Gujarat and end in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. While speaking to the media here, Nana Patole, the head of the Maharashtra Congress, confirmed the claim and informed reporters that party officials in the state would organize a parallel march. "The second leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will begin from Gujarat to Meghalaya," Patole stated. In several locations around the western state, prominent congress leaders will be leading the march.

Gandhi traveled about 4,000 kilometers (km) on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir during the first part of the yatra. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 of last year in Kanyakumari and ended on January 30 in Srinagar, had traveled over 3,970 kilometers, through 12 states and two Union territories. It had taken more than 130 days to complete the journey. The new route's specifics and associated dates, however, have not yet been confirmed.

On Monday, the Gujarat Congress announced that it had invited Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the party, to launch the second leg of his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from the western state, which it described as the "land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. According to Amit Chavda, the leader of the opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, the second phase should start in the state. To plan the second part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a committee has been established at the national level. He said, "Since Gujarat is the home state of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, we have extended an invitation to Rahul Gandhi to launch the second phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from there.

Chavda praised Gandhi's reinstatement to the Lok Sabha earlier that day and claimed the BJP had attempted to silence Gandhi's voice because he had brought up the ruling party's relationship with billionaire businessman Gautam Adani. Rahul Gandhi's roar will be audible in Parliament once more, according to Chavda. Gandhi was expelled from the Lok Sabha on March 24 from the Kerala district of Wayanad after receiving a two-year prison sentence in a defamation case from 2019 related to the statement about the "Modi surname" from a Surat court the day before.

Rahul Gandhi's reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP was made possible by the Supreme Court's August 4 decision to stay the conviction. His disqualification was lifted and his membership was reinstated, according to a statement from the Lok Sabha Secretariat released on Monday.