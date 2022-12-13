Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi resume march in Rajasthan

With party leaders and Gandhi siblings Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi taking the lead, Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in Rajasthan on December 13. The padayatra started from the Jeenapur area of Sawai Madhopur district and will continue to the Dehlod area in the same district. The yatra has so far covered Jhalawar and Kota districts before reaching Sawai Madhopur. It will continue to the Dausa and Alwar districts in the coming days. Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra will cover around 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, on Monday, participated in the rally along with her husband Robert Vadra, and daughter Miraya as the yatra resolved on women's empowerment on the day.

People in large numbers were seen joining the march holding banners and party flags. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover 3,570 km by next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilise the party cadre and unite the general public against the alleged "divisive politics in the country". On Sunday, he lashed out at the Centre saying that 42 percent of youth in the country are unemployed.

"These unemployment figures clearly show the plight of the youth of India. 42 out of 100 youth are unemployed -- surpassing a 45-year record. Prime Minister, today the youth of the country have tears in their eyes and blisters on their feet, but they will not stop till they get their right to employment and integrate India," the Congress leader tweeted.

So far, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, and has now entered Rajasthan. It will end in Kashmir next year.

