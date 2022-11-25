WATCH: 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan raised during Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', BJP makes SENSATIONAL claim

The BJP has alleged that the slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad' was raised during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya alleged that the slogan was given during Rahul's padayatra in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. However, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused the BJP of spreading fake videos on Twitter. However, Amit posted a video (which Zee News English has not verified) of Rahul's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Khargone on Friday. He wrote, "Pakistan Zindabad slogans are heard in Khargone soon after Richa Chadha's plea to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Joro Yatra (listen to end of video). The MP Congress posted the video and later deleted it as the matter came to light. This is the real face of Congress."

However, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday dismissed the BJP's allegations, writing on Twitter, "A successful campaign by BJP's dirty tricks department to tarnish Bharat Jodo Yatra. Seeing the immense public support that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting, the agitated BJP has released a doctored video to malign the Yatra. We are taking immediate legal action against it. We are ready for such heinous tactics by the BJP. They will be given a befitting reply!"

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said that strict action will be taken against those raising the slogan. CM Chouhan questioned whether the Congress is working to unite the country (through Bharat Jodo Yatra) or unite those wanting to break the country through. He tweeted, "Slogans of Pakistan Zindabad raised in Bharat Jodo Yatra, is it to unite India or unite those who break India. India has been broken before also. Is there an intention to break India again? Those who raise slogans of Pakistan Zindabad will not be spared at any cost, strict action will be taken against them."

Recently, the Chief of the Indian Army's Northern Command, Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi hinted at an attack on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Actress Richa, who is known to be anti-BJP, allegedly retaliated against the comment by making derogatory remarks about the Army, referring to the Galwan clash.

Rahul Gandhi's yatra entered the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh on November 23 from Burhanpur district after completing its Maharashtra leg. It will cover 380 km in 12 days in the Malwa-Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh before entering Rajasthan. A large number of tribals reside in this agricultural region.