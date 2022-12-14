Bhadoti: Former RBI Chief Raghuram Rajan extends his support to Congress as he joined Bharat Jodo Yatra today along with Rahul Gandhi this morning in Bhadoti of Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The video has been circulated widely across social media platforms. The video shows ex- RBI chief and Congress leader Gandhi walking together during Bharat Jodo Yatra. “Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan briefly joins the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra resumed this morning from Bhadoti of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan,” read the tweet of ANI. Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in Rajasthan on December 13. The padayatra started from the Jeenapur area of Sawai Madhopur district and will continue to the Dehlod area in the same district.

Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra will cover around 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, on Monday, participated in the rally along with her husband Robert Vadra, and daughter Miraya as the yatra resolved on women's empowerment on the day.

People in large numbers were seen joining the march holding banners and party flags. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover 3,570 km by next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

The first phase of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana will be till December 23. In the second phase, the Yatra will re-enter Haryana from Uttar Pradesh at Sanoli Khurd in Panipat district on January 6.