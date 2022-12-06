Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi gives flying kisses to crowd chanting Modi slogans- WATCH

Jhalawar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan surprised the crowd by replying with ‘flying kisses’ on ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans. Rahul Gandhi began his yatra on Tuesday morning and gave flying kisses to people who gathered at the BJP’s Jhalawar office’s rooftop to catch a glimpse of the march. The yatra resumed from Khel Sankul, where Gandhi had stopped on Monday (December 5) night, and crossed Jhalawar city in the morning. The video took over the internet by storm and has been shared widely across social media platforms. This video has left netizens in splits and hence, they have mixed reactions to this instance.

This comes a day after he targeted the saffron party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, asking why they were not chanting 'Jai Siyaram' and 'Hey Ram.' Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, several ministers, and MLAs are accompanying Gandhi.

Also read: ‘Media used to do wah, wah for me 24 hours…’, Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of ruining his image

The video was shared on Twitter with the username 'Rohini Anand.' "@RahulGandhi giving a flying kiss to people shouting "Modi! Modi!"to him Will Modi react the same way if shouted "Rahul Gandhi! Rahul Gandhi!" to him??" read the caption of the tweet. The video has until now garnered over 137K views, 168 retweets, and over 400 likes. "That's the difference," read one of the comments. "A Good Example to world," read another comment.

@RahulGandhi giving flying kiss to people shouting "Modi! Modi!"to him



Will Modi react the same way if shouted "Rahul Gandhi! Rahul Gandhi!" to him?? pic.twitter.com/o5kfAVECHI — Rohini Anand (@miss_roh08) December 5, 2022

After covering approximately 12 km, the yatra is scheduled to reach Devarighata at around 10 am. After lunch, it will resume from Suket at 3:30 pm. The night stay has been planned at Moru Kalan Khel Maidan here.

Even as Gandhi is taking out his yatra in Rajasthan, the party's high command appointed senior Punjab Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa the state's in-charge after Ajay Maken tendered his resignation from the post.

(With agency inputs)