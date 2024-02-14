Bharat Kukreja Expands Café Holiday’s Mediterranean Charm To Thane And Mira-Bhayandar

In a move that echoes the success of its earlier ventures in Juhu-Versova and Pali Hill-Bandra, Café Holiday—the brainchild of visionary restaurateur Bharat Kukreja—has opened two more branches in Mumbai, this time in Mira-Bhayandar and Thane. Maintaining the signature Mediterranean vibe, fusion cuisine, amazing DJ music all day, outstanding cocktails, a fully-stocked bar, and impeccable service, these additions mark a milestone in Kukreja's quest to bring affordable fine dining to diverse neighbourhoods.

Thane Branch: Private Dining Experience

The recently inaugurated Thane branch, nestled in the vibrant Wagle Estate area, is a testament to Kukreja's commitment to elevating the overall customer experience.

A standout feature is the addition of an exquisite private dining room, curated to offer the perfect setting for intimate gatherings. This exclusive space ensures privacy and sophistication, making it an ideal choice for those special moments. Entertainment also includes a pool table and soon-to-be-launched foot spa corner.

Mira-Bhayandar Branch: A Two-Level Delight

Meanwhile, the Café Holiday in Mira-Bhayandar, which opened a couple of months ago, has already become a crowd favourite in the area. Boasting two levels, the top floor offers a captivating view of the fully air-conditioned alfresco section downstairs. Among its highlights are also the cabana-style seating, creating a unique and inviting atmosphere. Kukreja's commitment to accessibility and affordability is evident here, as the Mira-Bhayandar branch draws locals and visitors alike.

Valentine’s Day Success

Love was in the air, as all four branches celebrated a successful Valentine’s Day this month, with special offers and the perfect ambience to spend with loved ones. Kukreja’s belief in creating an overall feel-good factor has contributed to Café Holiday's success and its status as a premier destination for those seeking an extraordinary dining experience as well as celebrating special occasions. Whether enjoying its signature Sunday Brunch with live music, a Saturday night out or celebrating parties, Café Holiday promises an experience that goes beyond just a meal. “It’s a celebration of good food, great music and lasting memories,” says Kukreja.

