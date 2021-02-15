Bharatiya Janata Party to hold Krishak Soho Bhoj in West Bengal

Kolkata: 'Krishak Soho Bhoj', a major outreach programme, is being organized by Bharatiya Janata Party's Kisan Morcha on February 18. This comes ahead of West Bengal assembly elections.

In their bid to reach out to farmers, 40,000 villages have been roped under 'Krishak Surakkha Abhiyan'.

Initially, Soho Bhoj aimed at gram panchayats, but after its success, mandals are also being considered.

In Soho Bhoj, farmers' families come together, cook 'ek muthi chal' (a fistful of uncooked rice), and sit together for a meal.



BJP's Kisan Morcha president, Mahadev Sarkar, said, "Our aim is to avail the farmers of all benefits being planned by the Centre."

Attacking the TMC-ruled state government, he further said that it has not come up with any proper plan for farmer's benefits and that the farmers of the state are being deprived of Centre's welfare programmes.

He further asserted, that even fasal bima or crop insurance has not been given to any farmer. Through this Abhiyan, the BJP claims to have reached twenty-five lakh families and 7,000 farmers.

(With inputs from agencies)

