हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

West Bengal Assembly elections

Bharatiya Janata Party to hold Krishak Soho Bhoj in West Bengal

In Soho Bhoj, farmers' families come together, cook 'ek muthi chal' (a fistful of uncooked rice), and sit together for a meal. BJP's Kisan Morcha president, Mahadev Sarkar, said, "Our aim is to avail the farmers of all benefits being planned by the Centre." 

Bharatiya Janata Party to hold Krishak Soho Bhoj in West Bengal
Credit: ANI

Kolkata: 'Krishak Soho Bhoj', a major outreach programme, is being organized by Bharatiya Janata Party's Kisan Morcha on February 18. This comes ahead of West Bengal assembly elections.  

In their bid to reach out to farmers, 40,000 villages have been roped under 'Krishak Surakkha Abhiyan'.  

Initially, Soho Bhoj aimed at gram panchayats, but after its success, mandals are also being considered.  

In Soho Bhoj, farmers' families come together, cook 'ek muthi chal' (a fistful of uncooked rice), and sit together for a meal. 
 
BJP's Kisan Morcha president, Mahadev Sarkar, said, "Our aim is to avail the farmers of all benefits being planned by the Centre." 

Attacking the TMC-ruled state government, he further said that it has not come up with any proper plan for farmer's benefits and that the farmers of the state are being deprived of Centre's welfare programmes.  

He further asserted, that even fasal bima or crop insurance has not been given to any farmer. Through this Abhiyan, the BJP claims to have reached twenty-five lakh families and 7,000 farmers. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
West Bengal Assembly electionsBharatiya Janata PartyKrishak Soho Bhoj
Next
Story

Supreme Court issues notice to WhatsApp, Facebook, says 'We've to protect people's privacy'

Must Watch

PT5M48S

Earthquake tremors in Fukushima, Japan, rocked buildings!