Bhartruhari Mahtab, Ex-BJD MP, Joins BJP; May Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Cuttack

Bhubaneshwar: Former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) stalwart Bhartruhari Mahtab, who recently severed ties with his longtime party, made a significant move by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this Thursday. Sources indicate that Mahtab is contemplating a bid in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with Cuttack being a potential battleground for his candidacy.

#WATCH | Delhi: Bhartruhari Mahtab joins the BJP. The MP from Cuttack resigned from the BJD on March 22. pic.twitter.com/1X8d8NFT0P — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024

Resignation From BJD

Mahtab's decision to bid adieu to BJD, where he held a prominent position as a Member of Parliament, was marked by the submission of his resignation letter to BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. This move underscores a notable shift in his political allegiance and aspirations.

Distinguished Parliamentary Career

With an illustrious record spanning six consecutive terms representing the Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency, Mahtab's parliamentary prowess has been widely recognized. His contributions were honoured with the prestigious 'Sansad Ratna' award for four consecutive years from 2017 to 2020, a testament to his exceptional performance in parliamentary debates.

Mahtab's defection to the BJP reflects a broader trend of political realignment in Odisha, where several prominent BJD figures have recently crossed over to the BJP camp. Among the notable defections are a close relative of BJD organizing secretary PP Das and renowned Odia actor Arindam Roy, underscoring the shifting dynamics within the state's political landscape.

Elections In Odisha

Odisha's political landscape is poised for further upheaval as the state gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. With 21 parliamentary constituencies and a history of intense electoral contests, the political stakes are high for all major parties, particularly the incumbent BJD, the surging BJP, and the resurgent Congress. In the previous Lok Sabha elections, BJD emerged as the frontrunner with a substantial share of seats, followed closely by the BJP and Congress. However, the electoral calculus appears to be evolving, as evidenced by the shifting alliances and strategic manoeuvres unfolding ahead of the upcoming polls.

The electoral calendar for Odisha spans four phases, with staggered polling dates and nomination filing procedures. The intricate electoral process reflects the diverse geographic and demographic composition of the state, with each phase encompassing distinct parliamentary segments and assembly constituencies.

As the political landscape in Odisha continues to evolve, the entry of seasoned politicians like Bhartruhari Mahtab into the BJP fold could have far-reaching implications for the state's electoral dynamics. With the looming spectre of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, all eyes are on Cuttack, where Mahtab's potential candidacy could shape the contours of the electoral battle ahead.