Bhaskar Rao

Bhaskar Rao, former Bangalore Police Commissioner, joins AAP ahead of Karnataka Assembly election

The senior IPS officer joined the party in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Bhaskar Rao, former Bangalore Police Commissioner, joins AAP ahead of Karnataka Assembly election
Photo: AAP

New Delhi: Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election in 2023, senior IPS officer B Bhaskar Rao, who recently resigned from service, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi on Monday (April 4).

Rao joined the party in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

The Karnataka government has accepted the resignation of Rao, who until recently served as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Railways.

Rao, who had previously served as Bengaluru city police commissioner, had submitted his resignation to the state government in September 2021.

A native of Bengaluru, Rao has joined AAP as the party prepares to contest and make its presence felt in the state, during Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and 2023 assembly polls.

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
Bhaskar RaoAAPAam Aadmi PartyArvind KejriwalKarnataka Assembly Election
