Bhaskar Rao, former Bangalore Police Commissioner, joins AAP ahead of Karnataka Assembly election

New Delhi: Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election in 2023, senior IPS officer B Bhaskar Rao, who recently resigned from service, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi on Monday (April 4).

Rao joined the party in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Big Boost to the Rising @AAPKarnataka Unit! ex-IPS officer Shri Bhaskar Rao, also known as the "Commissioner of the People", joins AAP in the presence of National Convenor Shri @ArvindKejriwal People of Karnataka want Kejriwal's "Kaam ki Rajneeti"! pic.twitter.com/iLBmpPXIOd — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 4, 2022

The Karnataka government has accepted the resignation of Rao, who until recently served as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Railways.

Rao, who had previously served as Bengaluru city police commissioner, had submitted his resignation to the state government in September 2021.

A native of Bengaluru, Rao has joined AAP as the party prepares to contest and make its presence felt in the state, during Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and 2023 assembly polls.

(With agency inputs)

