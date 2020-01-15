Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad gets bail in anti-CAA protest case, can't stay in Delhi for four weeks

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Wednesday (January 15) granted bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in case related to violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests at Delhi's Daryaganj on December 20. Azad was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly inciting people during a protest against the new legislation on December 20.

Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau granted bail to the Bhim Army chief with some strict conditions. The court has restrained Azad from remaining in Delhi for four weeks and to not hold any 'dharna' (protest) until February 16. Azad was granted relief by the court on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 25,000.

The court ordered that Azad should be taken back to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh but allowed him to visit Delhi's Jama Masjid within 24 hours to pay obeisance. While granting bail to Azad, Additional Sessions Judge Lau said that special circumstances call for special conditions. The court has also said that Azad cannot visit Shaheen Bagh where anti-CAA protests have been going on for over a month now.

During the hearing on Azad's bail plea, his lawyer Mahmood Pracha told the court that the Bhim Army chief faces threats in UP. The court also ruled that Azad will have to appear before an SHO in Saharanpur every Saturday till a chargesheet is filed by Delhi in this case. During the hearing, court also reprimanded Azad and said that he should "respect institutions and the prime minister".

Azad was arrested by Delhi Police after he had called for an anti-CAA protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar without police permission. Other 15 people arrested in the case were granted bail on January 9.