हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hathras gang-rape

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad wants Y-plus security cover for Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin

The Bhim Army chief also demanded the government to order an investigation into case under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad wants Y-plus security cover for Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin
ANI photo

HATHRAS: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday (October 4) visited the family of Hathras gang-rape and murder victim and demanded government to allocate Y-plus security cover to them. 

He also demanded the government to order an investigation into case under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I demand Y security for the family or I'll take them to my house as they aren't safe here. We want an inquiry to be done under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge."

Azad's demand for a Supreme Court-monitored probe comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath recommended a CBI investigation into the case.

On October 3, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited Hathras and met the family of the 19-year-old girl who died after alleged gang-rape and brutal assault by four people belonging to the upper caste. 

The 19-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered by four men in Hathras on September 14. Nationwide protests and demonstrations were organised by various Opposition parties after her death a fortnight later in New Delhi’s Safdarjang Hospital.

Tags:
Hathras gang-rapeHathrasChandrashekhar AzadRahul GandhiCongressYogi Adityanath
Next
Story

Smuggled gold worth Rs 46.4 lakh seized from Chennai airport
  • 65,49,373Confirmed
  • 1,01,782Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,45,82,924Confirmed
  • 10,27,823Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M43S

Police showers lathis on SP-RLD workers in Hathras