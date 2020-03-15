Bhim Army President announces new political party 'Azad Samaj Party'

Noida: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday (March 15, 2020) officially announced his new political party. The party will be known as the 'Azad Samaj Party' and will make the Uttar Pradesh 2022 Assembly elections interesting as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will fight to form their government.

As many as 98 ministers and leaders of the SP, BSP, Congress and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) joined the newly launched party.

Azad took to Twitter and said Sir Kanshi Ram your mission is incomplete, Azad Samaj Party will complete it.

He tweeted, "साहब कांशीराम तेरा मिशन अधूरा आज़ाद समाज पार्टी करेगी पूरा"



आज़ाद समाज पार्टी करेगी पूरा। — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) March 15, 2020

Well known for fighting for the rights of Dalits, Chandrashekhar fixed the date of March 15 to announce the name of his party as it's the birth anniversary of Kanshi Ram. He was a prominent leader and the face of Dalits in the country in the 90s. He was also the founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Earlier, Chandrashekhar was denied permission by the district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Noida to hold a mass gathering amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Later, in view of the insistence of the workers to organize the program, the police allowed the event.