Bhiwani Election Result 2024 Live Updates

Bhiwani Haryana Election 2024: Assembly elections in Bhiwani constituency will be held on October 5, 2024. Know the updates, dates, 2019 results and all the relevant updates and information by the Election Commission of India (ECI) here. The Bhiwani Constituency results will be declared today, after the counting of votes is completed.

The Bhiwani constituency in the district of Bhiwani was one of the 90 seats that went to polls in Haryana this year. As many as 211663 voters in the seat were eligible to exercise their franchise in the Assembly elections in 2019. the Assembly elections in the state are being held alongside Assembly polls in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Stay Tuned For Live Updates