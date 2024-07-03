Bhole Baba Speaks Out For First Time Since Hathras Stampede Tragedy, Says This On 121 Deaths

Self-styled godman Bhole Baba, a.k.a Narayan Saakar Hari has broken his silence on the tragic incident in Hathras that claimed the lives of 121 people, mostly women and children. It is the first time Bhole Baba thas publicly addressed the devastating stampede after his satsang. The preacher conveyed his deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended heartfelt condolences to the families affected. Bhole Baba has issued a statement expressing his sympathies and sending wishes for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident through his lawyer, AP Singh.

Speaking to Zee News, Baba's lawyer said that Baba has always been there for his people. When asked why Baba is not coming out, he said, "He will also come out, at the moment I am giving a statement on his behalf."

Sakar Baba's lawyer also said that Baba has always been available to his people and will continue to be so. The letter issued by Baba also said that I had left the pandal before the stampede. This is the first statement of Narayan Hari after 30 hours of the accident.

This is a developing story.