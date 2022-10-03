'Bhole baba wants us to slit..': 2 men, under influence of drugs, kill 6-year-old boy in Delhi

New Delhi: Two men allegedly killed a 6-year-old boy as a “sacrifice on the orders of God” at a construction site in South Delhi’s Lodhi Colony on Saturday night. According to Delhi Police, the two men identified as Vijay Kumar and Aman Kumar are natives of Bihar and worked as cement cutters at the site. They were reportedly under the influence of drugs when they slit the child’s throat.

Police personnel arrested the two accused were already held down by other labourers on the construction site. They found that the two accused knew the child from before, however, there was no enmity involved.

It was revealed that the two accused took the boy to their cooking space and then slit his throat. Shockingly, one of the accused confessed to the police that he had a “vision” asking them to commit the act. “Bhole baba wants us to slit the throat of a child,” he said. Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing in the case.