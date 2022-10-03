NewsIndia
MURDER

'Bhole baba wants us to slit..': 2 men, under influence of drugs, kill 6-year-old boy in Delhi

The two accused were already acquainted with the victim but there was no animosity involved, say police.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 07:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Two men allegedly killed a 6-year-old boy as a “sacrifice on the orders of God”
  • They were reportedly under the influence of drugs
  • Police personnel arrested the two accused in early hours of Sunday

New Delhi: Two men allegedly killed a 6-year-old boy as a “sacrifice on the orders of God” at a construction site in South Delhi’s Lodhi Colony on Saturday night. According to Delhi Police, the two men identified as Vijay Kumar and Aman Kumar are natives of Bihar and worked as cement cutters at the site. They were reportedly under the influence of drugs when they slit the child’s throat.

Also Read: Cab driver arrested for killing student over money in Delhi's Jamia Nagar

Police personnel arrested the two accused were already held down by other labourers on the construction site. They found that the two accused knew the child from before, however, there was no enmity involved.

It was revealed that the two accused took the boy to their cooking space and then slit his throat. Shockingly, one of the accused confessed to the police that he had a “vision” asking them to commit the act. “Bhole baba wants us to slit the throat of a child,” he said. Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing in the case.

 

