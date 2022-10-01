Cab driver arrested for killing student over money in Delhi's Jamia Nagar

New Delhi: A 24-year-old cab driver was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a Class 12 student in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar area for failing to return his money, according to police. The accused allegedly gave the student Rs 72,000 to purchase an iPhone. They identified the accused as Khalid, a resident of Batla House in Jamia Nagar. The incident occurred around 4.10 p.m. on Friday in the Azeem Dairy area, according to police. Asif, the deceased's elder brother, told police that he was inside the house when his brother was shot.

When he returned, he discovered his brother lying in a pool of blood, he claimed. According to Asif, Abdullah was declared dead at the Holy Family Hospital. Jamia Nagar Police Station registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and the Arms Act. During interrogation, Khalid revealed that he had given Abdullah Rs 72,000 to buy an iPhone, but that he was not returning his money, according to a senior police officer.

He went to meet Abdulah on Friday evening around 4 p.m. to get his money back, but neither the money nor the iPhone were given to him, according to the officer. They claimed that after his refusal, the two got into a fight, and Khalid shot Abdullah with a country-made pistol before fleeing. The gun used in the crime was also recovered at Khalid's request.