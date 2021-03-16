BHU students protest against Nita Ambani's appointment as visiting faculty

Varanasi: Banaras Hindu University students on Tuesday (March 16) staged a protest against the proposed appointment of Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, as a visiting faculty on the campus.

Several students of BHU sat outside the Vice Chancellor's residence to mark their protest. They demanded that the University not be "privatised".

The top officials of the University, including the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, came to the protest site to placate the students.

In a bid to convince the students, the dean said that no such decision has been finalised yet.

Following the commotion, VC Rakesh Bhatnagar came out to discuss the matter with the students.

According to the students, Bhatnagar assured them that Ambani will not be made a visiting professor.

Earlier, Ambani had reportedly received a proposal from the university to join as a visiting professor.

She was asked to be a part of the university’s Centre for Women Development and Studies in order to help improve the living standard of women from the Purvanchal area of Uttar Pradesh.



The proposal was sent to Ambani on March 12, according to media reports.

There has, however, been no official confirmation whether she will join or not.