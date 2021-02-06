हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BHU

BHU update: Benaras Hindu University to reopen from Feb 22; Check hostel dates here

All classes of the Benaras Hindu University will resume from February 22, the varsity hostels are all set to open from February 17, the announcement comes after a decision taken in the chancellor's meeting. The university had closed down in March 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to stop the spread of novel coronavirus.    

BHU update: Benaras Hindu University to reopen from Feb 22; Check hostel dates here

Varanasi: All classes of the Benaras Hindu University will resume from February 22, the university had closed down in March 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to stop the spread of novel coronavirus.  

The varsity hostels are all set to open from February 17,  the announcement comes after a decision taken in the chancellor's meeting.

On Friday evening, BHU Vice Chancellor Prof. Rakesh Bhatnagar, Registrar Dr. Neeraj Tripathi, Student Professor Prof. MK Singh, Chief Proctor Prof took part in a meeting with Anand Chaudhary and the directors and faculty heads of all the institutions, in which it was agreed upon to reopen the university.

Currently, sanitisation of the hostels is in full swing it is expected to be completed before February 17. The seating arrangement of students in the Central Library has been increased from 150 to 200.

A No Objection Certificate will also be obtained from the students before admission to the hostels.

Apart from this, it has been agreed to open the shops in the premises as soon as possible.

On November 23, the BHU had reopened with restrictions, nearly eight months after its closure. In a notice issued on November 19, the BHU had said that the university will reopen in a phased manner with safety measures in place.

