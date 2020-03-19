हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhuj strip search case

Bhuj hostel case: Show-cause notice issued to Sahjanand Girls Institute by Kachchh University

Kachchh University issued a show-cause notice to Sahjanand Girls Institute on Wednesday (March 18) in connection with the February 14 incident in which 68 girls at the institute's hostel were ordered to undergo a `strip` test to check if they were menstruating.

"We have issued a show-cause notice, asking why their recognition should not be revoked," said Darshna Dholakia, Vice-Chancellor of Kachchh University.

Notably, four persons, including the principal of the institute, were sent to two-day police custody in February for their alleged involvement with the incident. The others sent to remand included the coordinator, supervisor and a lady peon of the institute.

The National Commission for Women had taken suo moto cognisance of the incident as reported by the media and set up an inquiry team to visit and speak to the students at the institute in Bhuj. While, the Gujarat State Women Commission (GSWC) had also ordered Gujarat police to carry out a probe regarding the incident.

It was reported that the principal, a teacher and a lady staff of the instutute removed the clothes of all the girl students to check which of the girls were menstruating. When the students objected to the strip search, they were told that they will be expelled from the hostel if they do not comply. 

According to the rule of Swami Narayan sect, menstruating girls are served food separately and are also seated separately from the rest of the students. The search was done to check if the students were hiding the fact that were menstruating.

