Bhupendra Patel to take OATH as Gujarat CM on Dec 12; PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend ceremony

Bhupendra Patel is going to take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the second time. He can take the oath as chief minister on December 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

The BJP is going to form the government in Gujarat 7 times through this. Not only that, the victory also broke all history. Modi became the Chief Minister in 2002. That time, the BJP won 127 seats. This time it was overtaken by Saffron camp. So far, they are ahead by 156 seats. Bhupendrabhai of Patidar Samaj won by a large margin from the Ghatlodia seat.

Since the counting started in the morning, speculations about the name of the next Chief Minister started as the BJP storm appeared in Gujarat. According to BJP sources, Modi will not look for a new face if the party gets an absolute majority. PM Modi's commander-in-chief, Amit Shah, also hinted that this could happen if he gets a big victory. Finally, it really happened. Modi-Shah are going to trust Bhupendra.

In Gujarat, the BJP has created a new record of victory with 156 seats. The Congress had won 149 assembly seats in 1985 under the leadership of Madhav Singh Solanki. On the other hand, the BJP won 127 seats in the 2002 elections when Narendra Modi was the CM. With this victory, BJP has broken both records. CM Bhupendra Patel will take oath on December 12 at the helipad ground behind the assembly in Gandhinagar.