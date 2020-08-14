हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhutan

Bhutan shows interest in joining India’s coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine trials

The government has confirmed that it has received interest from Bhutan to be part of COVID-19 vaccine trials. 

Bhutan shows interest in joining India’s coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine trials

New Delhi: The government has confirmed that it has received interest from Bhutan to be part of COVID-19 vaccine trials. 

Indian envoy to Bhutan Ruchira Kamboj said, "The Government of India has received information related to Bhutan's interest in being part of the COVID-19 vaccine trials. We understand that private companies who have developed the vaccines will be conducting trials in keeping with the established protocols for such procedures."

The Indian envoy said this in an interview with the Bhutanese newspaper ‘Kuensel’ on the eve of India’s 74th Independence Day.

Three vaccines are being developed in India by - Oxford-Serum institute with phase 3 trial taking place, Bharat Biotech-ICMR vaccine with phase1, 2 underway & Zydus Cadila whose phase 2 trial is underway.

Bhutan imposed lockdown a few days ago after a COVID-19 case was detected in the country. 

The Indian envoy also assured that in "solidarity" with the Bhutanese government, New Delhi will "ensure uninterrupted movement of essential as well as non-essential commodities to Bhutan" amidst the COVID pandemic and "India will always stand alongside Bhutan".

Bhutan India COVID-19 vaccine trials Coronavirus
