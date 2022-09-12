BIG BLOW to Partha Chatterjee, CBI seizes documents of multiple lands in the name of another 'CLOSE FRIEND's' brother

The Central Investigation Agency is desperate to trace the illegal properties of Partha Chatterjee. And therefore, the properties of Partha's 'close friends' are also under scanner. After the arrest of former state education minister Partha in the SSC recruitment-corruption case, the CBI found multiple plots of land in Ranaghat in Nadia in the name of Manas Das, elder brother of Professor Monalisa Das, who had emerged as Partha's 'close friend'. According to sources, investigators of the central agency raided the land revenue office of Ranaghat-2 block on Saturday. There, after going through various documents, they found several lands in the name of Monalisa's elder brother Manas Das in five places of Ranaghat 2 block - Baidyapur-1, Baidyapur-2, Anulia, Payradanga and Shyamnagar.

The registry office next to a cinema hall in Ranaghat was raided last Tuesday to find out whether Partha has any investment in those lands. The CBI has seized a total of eight documents from there. After this, the CBI raided again on Saturday. Besides the Land Revenue Department, the investigators also visited the Ranaghat ADSR (Directorate of Registration and Stamp Revenue) office. According to sources, some important documents, including computer hard disk have been seized from there. Among them, several land records have the name of Manas, as the owner. Sources also claim that the location of several lands in the name of Manas has been found next to the national highway in Begopara, Baidyapur.

The CBI started probing the affairs of another 'intimate friend' of the former minister only after a huge amount of cash was recovered from the house of model-actress Arpita Mukherjee. The name of Kazi Nazrul University's Bengali department professor, Monalisa, also came up from that source. This time, several properties were found in the name of Monalisa's elder brother. The CBI estimates that between 2016-21, Manas bought many properties in Ranaghat-1 and Ranaghat-2 blocks with Partha's money. According to sources, the local land dealers are also being contacted in this regard. How Manas became the owner of this huge property under the cover of social services is also being investigated.